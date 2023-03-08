Thank you Lodi Enterprise for the 3/3/23 article about local schools looking for help in the next state budget. Unfortunately, area state legislators were not very helpful in their responses. One would think after the publicity regarding the Adams-Friendship schools possibly closing there would be more understanding of the "financial cliff" school districts are facing. The legislators point to the large amount of state money spent on schools. The fact is this spending is not enough to keep most school districts in the state from going to their residents for money via referendum. Legislators prefer to wearing blinders to the "financial cliff" school districts are facing. Legislators need to meet with their local school boards and administrators. They need to find common ground on school funding.
School boards like Lodi can do better too. One point raised to justify the recent referendum in Lodi was an operating budget deficit of almost $1 million. It was never explained what this deficit was about. School boards which have the support of their community like Lodi tend to get complacent and lack transparency. This could explain the rise of new candidates to replace the current school board. This is a natural way to flush out the old way of doing things for a fresh approach. Unfortunately, because of gerrymandered legislative districts, there is no way to change state legislators stuck in a partisan policy rut.
Legislators and educators must meet and find common ground to solve public school funding shortfalls.