"Poynette drubs Lodi in Baseball" could have been the headline of the August 12 edition article about the Poynette park fund raiser to improve Poynette's baseball field. Congratulations to Poynette!Lodi has done little to bring their baseball field off Hwy 60 up to playing standards. Lodi's High School team is not able to play there, and Lodi has no Home Talent baseball team as Poynette does.Poynette raised over $100,000 in private fundraising for their baseball field including $35,000 from a local bank.Are any banks or businesses in Lodi willing to support fixes to Lodi's sub-standard baseball field? Does anyone in the Lodi area care about baseball as the people of Poynette obviously do?The youth of Lodi deserve a baseball field to aspire to play on and be a point of pride for the community.Bob Hunt, Town of Lodi