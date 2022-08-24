"Poynette drubs Lodi in Baseball" could have been the headline of the August 12 edition article about the Poynette park fund raiser to improve Poynette's baseball field. Congratulations to Poynette!

Lodi has done little to bring their baseball field off Hwy 60 up to playing standards. Lodi's High School team is not able to play there, and Lodi has no Home Talent baseball team as Poynette does.