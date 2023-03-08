April 4th is the next school board election. If you have had to watch your budget at all in the last few years, you will want to make voting a priority. Two board seats are up for office. Susan Goethel and Sarah Raemisch are going to ask questions about how we tighten our belt and still serve our students as our schools nearby have had to do.
Lodi spends 15.7% more per pupil than Poynette, Baraboo and Reedsburg. Almost $2.9 million more in actual dollars. This is irresponsible. This equates to tax dollars. I believe Sarah Raemisch and Susan Goethel are committed to responsible spending. How do I know this? Look at the new members elected last year, Heather Baron and Scott Bilse.
When they ran for school board, there were people angry that they were challenging the schools. They were angry when parents were vocal about keeping politics out of schools. They were angry that people had questions and gaslit the argument with the phrase, “This is for the children.” Like if you had concerns you didn’t care for students or teachers. If you asked questions about the referendum? You were seen as ‘not supporting schools.'
Is that really how you feel? Is that how you want elected officers to think about you? The obvious answer is no and yet that is what happens here in Lodi if you ask questions.
Scott and Heather promised to listen. In board votes that were routinely 7-0 or 6-1 (thank you to Kristi McMorris’ independent voting), the board had a clear agenda and spending wasn’t questioned. Scott and Heather have listened, they have learned and they have challenged. Sometimes they vote with spending needed - they have all the information - and sometimes they speak up and ask questions. They have brought a very healthy and balanced discussion to the school board table. Goethel and Raemisch will keep that going.
Sarah Raemisch and Sue Goethel have had students matriculate in the Lodi schools. Both have held leadership positions in healthcare and on county boards. Both have attended school board meetings to ask about spending issues. Both will ask questions about spending which is needed. Considering our students doesn’t mean giving a blank check to elected officials. I want Susan Goethel and Sarah Raemisch in because they will respect and honor the money we spend on schools.