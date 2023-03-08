April 4th is the next school board election. If you have had to watch your budget at all in the last few years, you will want to make voting a priority. Two board seats are up for office. Susan Goethel and Sarah Raemisch are going to ask questions about how we tighten our belt and still serve our students as our schools nearby have had to do.

Lodi spends 15.7% more per pupil than Poynette, Baraboo and Reedsburg. Almost $2.9 million more in actual dollars. This is irresponsible. This equates to tax dollars. I believe Sarah Raemisch and Susan Goethel are committed to responsible spending. How do I know this? Look at the new members elected last year, Heather Baron and Scott Bilse.