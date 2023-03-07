New Quarry on Bonetti Road, Town of Dane?? I Hope NOT!!! People often take things for granted until something changes. When change threatens our existence, we realize what we have may be taken away from us.

Driving vehicles on local roads, are we aware of what we are driving on? Unless the road is filled with rough patches or potholes, we probably don’t think much about it. What materials are needed to maintain our roads? Where do they come from? Layers of stone lie under a paved road. It comes from quarries. We all know what quarries are, but do we think about their impact???