New Quarry on Bonetti Road, Town of Dane?? I Hope NOT!!! People often take things for granted until something changes. When change threatens our existence, we realize what we have may be taken away from us.
Driving vehicles on local roads, are we aware of what we are driving on? Unless the road is filled with rough patches or potholes, we probably don’t think much about it. What materials are needed to maintain our roads? Where do they come from? Layers of stone lie under a paved road. It comes from quarries. We all know what quarries are, but do we think about their impact???
Road maintenance is a necessity. The needed raw materials must come from somewhere, but does anyone really want a quarry so close to their home… to their sanctuary? Why not?? Consider possible reduced air and water quantity and quality. Dust and particles floating through the air…how far will they travel? Where will they land? What about possible damage to underground water sources or soil erosion? Will the pit be rehabilitated after raw materials have been extracted? How would it impact animals and birds that make this area their home? What would hunters (including my grandson) think about a quarry in our neighborhood?
Extraction of rock requires blasting. Blasting can cause damage to neighboring buildings…could my well be impacted? What about possible health effects? Cough. Colds. Eye problems. Headaches. Throat Infections. Tinnitus. Stress/disruption of daily living. Noise. Let’s not forget about traffic. Two hundred trucks per day would equate to an average of one truck every three minutes. This sounds like an accident waiting to happen especially on a road barely wide enough for two cars.
Supposedly, noise levels and lost privacy can be minimized by sound barriers, mature conifer trees, and/or use of berms (as high 15’). Just how do any of these fit into the aesthetics of a green field on a hill with trees, and the view of the valley below? What about diminishing property values near a quarry? I learned my property value could decrease as much as 25% or more. How do I make up for that loss? Most likely, I don’t.
I know change is inevitable! While I would readily welcome new neighbors to our neighborhood, I am not willing to bring a homemade pie to the quarry on Bonetti Road in the Town of Dane. Would you?