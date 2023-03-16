Published private email shows messiness of democracy
I have been asked to comment on a private email that was sent recently and (surprisingly) shared on the Lodi Local Action Facebook page. I agree with many other commenters that carefully choosing our words to be as intentional and respectful as possible is always a good idea, and we can all use reminders of that. I believe the author of the email never intended to cause hurt feelings and would probably have rephrased some thoughts had it been intended to be public.
I’m also very surprised by the level of importance given by some to this email as proof that we are a “divided Lodi.” Lodi does not feel divided, outside of an unfortunate online narrative. Americans have always had political differences, often strong ones, and that has not meant the division of communities. It just means democracy is messy, and that’s part of its strength.
In a world of differing political opinions/efforts and uncensored speech among friends, we can certainly still be a united community. Lodi is a wonderful place to live, with wonderful citizens who are united in the desire to engage and the effort to improve. Lodi is united in neighbors’ kindness to others and a truly special school district full of outstanding teachers. Lodi is united in desiring the highest well-being for all our kids.
The Town and City of Lodi have leaders who work hard for their constituents — and volunteers who pour their hearts out to the community. Some of the amazing effort that has gone into unifying and strengthening this community includes Alison Seaton’s work to keep the Merrimac Ferry operating, Bill Welch’s leadership on the Ice Age Trail, Jim and Penny Schmiedlan’s incredible generosity at Reach Out Lodi, Sarah Keyeski’s inspiring efforts with Lift Lodi, Heidi LeHew’s creation and hosting of summer Saturday markets, Diana Karls’ amazingly inclusive community offerings in CREW, and on and on and on and on!
We can choose to promote a narrative of division or remember what we have here. We can have diverse, differing conversations and opinions and still have an amazing, united, strong community. I think we do.
Tess Carr,
Town of Lodi
Steinberg and McKiernan proven for students and taxpayers
I’m a longtime Lodi resident, and my husband has lived here all his life. We care deeply about this community, and we support Adam Steinberg and Julie McKiernan for school board.
Adam and Julie have demonstrated their commitment and leadership. Their service has emphasized the students and also gone way beyond the students into the community. They have saved us taxpayers millions of dollars with their smart financial strategies. They have brought Lodi’s kids into the modern technological age — with laptops for all kids, assistance with hotspots, and an amazing and growing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) curriculum in all our schools.
Adam has served on the school board for nine years, including several years as President. In that time, he’s shown steady, team building leadership. He has also spent countless personal hours on beneficial initiatives, including LCAT, OSC, Chromebooks, STEAM, etc. To hear him speak is to understand his passion for the education of our students. He is a scientist who collects information by trade — he knows how to reach reasonable decisions for our schools.
Julie served on the board for three years, including on the Facility/Finance Committee for two years, Chairperson of that committee for one year, and Treasurer for one year. She was also the Treasurer for three years for the Lodi FFA Alumni and she has 14+ years’ experience in business accounting. Julie is a practical, nonpartisan, hardworking public servant who — like Adam — believes in reason and balance, as well as smart financial policy. She understands the incredibly complex school funding scheme and how to save tax dollars. Julie and Adam have implemented strategies like defeasance, or early financing to pay school debt, to save the school district interest money and protect its credit rating for lower bond rates. Julie’s and Adam’s strategies have saved us taxpayers $3 million!
Adam and Julie both have the experience, intelligence and the dedication to serve on the Lodi District School Board. Adam Steinberg and Julie McKiernan are solid, proven choices and I hope you vote for them on April 4.
Bonnie Kokesh,
City of Lodi
Sarah Raemisch will do homework, work for students
As an elected official, I have a keen understanding of the importance of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and sound decision making. I firmly believe that Sarah Raemisch would advance all of those priorities if elected to the Lodi School Board on April 4th.
I have known Sarah for many years. She is pragmatic with an excellent ability to navigate complex issues and decisions involving a variety of stakeholders while closely watching the line on spending. Sarah was on the Lodi Town Board for many years and can bring that unique experience to the table from the get-go.
She’s not an extremist, the type of person who would ban books from a school library, or want to hurt or impede educators in their profession. She is a person who will look out for all stakeholders in making a decision, effectively manage taxpayer funds, support educators in their work, and advocate to provide more educational opportunities for all students to succeed, such as increasing trades and dual-credit programs for high school students.
I have no doubt that Sarah will consistently do her homework and be responsive to the needs of the Lodi School District and its wonderful residents. A vote for Raemisch on April 4th is a vote for leadership and fiscal responsibility.
Sam Kaufmann,
Waunakee Village Trustee
Say ‘no’ to Dane extraction project
On March 28th, 2023 the Dane County ZLR Committee will address a request for a conditional use permit for a non-metallic mineral extraction operation, temporary concrete batch plant, and temporary asphalt plan on Bonetti Road.
My husband and I strongly oppose Tri-County’s proposal requesting approval to set up mining operations in the Town of Dane. Our property is enrolled in the WI DNR Managed Forest Law (MFL) program. We are located within a mile of the proposed mine site. Per the DNR’s program summary, the MFL is a law that incorporates timber harvesting, wildlife management, water quality and recreation to maintain a healthy and productive forest. We are certain that allowing mining operations nearby would negatively affect wildlife on our property.
Blasting operations will most definitely push wildlife out of our area. Several years ago, we owned a home on the far west side of Madison near the Wingra stone quarry and experienced first-hand the affects that blasting has on a home and neighborhood. The heavy truck traffic will endanger the lives of wildlife that does stay; not to mention residents and their pets that walk in the area daily.
The Town of Dane’s comprehensive plan aligns with the state of Wisconsin’s Farmland Preservation Program. A large mining operation does not align with that plan. Destruction of a parcel of land currently used for crops, noise pollution, increased traffic including heavy trucks and possible environmental and water pollution issues are, in my opinion, are exactly why a farmland preservation program is needed.
The long term affects on not just our neighborhood, but the surrounding areas are a great unknown. I ask that you please take a few minutes to contact the ZLR (plandev@countyofdane.com) and the Township of Dane (https://townofdane.gov/contact-us/) to officially oppose CUP 02584. A mining operation in our area supplies no benefit to the townships, villages and cities nearby. Tri-County’s bottom line will be the only winner.
Teresa Haymes,
Town of Dane