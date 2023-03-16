Published private email shows messiness of democracy

I have been asked to comment on a private email that was sent recently and (surprisingly) shared on the Lodi Local Action Facebook page. I agree with many other commenters that carefully choosing our words to be as intentional and respectful as possible is always a good idea, and we can all use reminders of that. I believe the author of the email never intended to cause hurt feelings and would probably have rephrased some thoughts had it been intended to be public.