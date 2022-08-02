What a gem (ugh) of a congressman represents the Lodi area as Enterprise Editor Jon Stefonek pointed out in his 7/29 column about US Rep. Glenn Grothman. Seems Grothman, like most Republicans nowadays, says he supports the police plus law and order, but not the U.S. Capitol Police who fought (and died) in the Jan. 6 riot. That was a staged media event according to Grothman. Does Grothman's logic extent to the forest fires out west? Are those fires a media event staged to support climate change policy? It's hard to follow Grothman's line of thought - if he has any.
Another issue is the condition of state roads. Republicans used to support funding to fix roads. Not anymore. They are beating up each other along with Gov. Evers for having supported gas tax increases to fix roads.
Locally, Lodi's state representative said a while back that the roads in disrepair weren't so bad because they didn't spill his coffee while driving. He obviously somehow avoided Hwy. 113 going north from downtown Lodi. This stretch is becoming one continuous pothole. Sure, this stretch is scheduled to be repaved in a couple years, but it would have been re-paved a couple years ago if the state had increased the gas tax a couple cents. The gas tax is a great revenue source to fix roads because it taxes everyone who buys gas, not just Wisconsinites. Complain if you will about those "flatlanders" from Illinois, but they help pay for our roads and support local businesses and jobs.
What happened to the good old days when there were actual statesmen occupying our elected offices like former Congressman Tom Petri and former Governor Tommy Thompson.