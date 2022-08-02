What a gem (ugh) of a congressman represents the Lodi area as Enterprise Editor Jon Stefonek pointed out in his 7/29 column about US Rep. Glenn Grothman. Seems Grothman, like most Republicans nowadays, says he supports the police plus law and order, but not the U.S. Capitol Police who fought (and died) in the Jan. 6 riot. That was a staged media event according to Grothman. Does Grothman's logic extent to the forest fires out west? Are those fires a media event staged to support climate change policy? It's hard to follow Grothman's line of thought - if he has any.

Another issue is the condition of state roads. Republicans used to support funding to fix roads. Not anymore. They are beating up each other along with Gov. Evers for having supported gas tax increases to fix roads.