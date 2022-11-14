Thank you, Lodi Enterprise, for the four-part series looking at school funding in Wisconsin. The series is a reflection of diminished state spending on schools and the rising use of referendums to fund this gap by school districts.
The series also shows how numbers can be used to justify different viewpoints. In the last two years 132 of 381 school districts in the state went to operational referendums. State Rep. Duey Strobel pointed out this leaves 249 which didn't, so there isn't a real problem. However, looking at the last five years, 246 school districts have needed additional referendum funds as Brent Richter, business manager of Lodi schools, noted in last week's Enterprise. This is roughly 2/3 of all districts. Surely if the flu was keeping 2/3 of Lodi students out of school this would be considered a serious problem. Unfortunately, Rep. Stroebel and the Republican controlled legislature wish to be in denial of public school funding shortfalls.
Another issue is the state school funding formula which directs state dollars to school districts based on property values and other factors. Few in the legislature, and practically none of Rep. Stroebel's Republican colleagues know or care much about how this funding formula works or when it doesn't work in application to varying school districts like Lodi. Lodi's former state senator, Luther Olson, was an expert on public school funding, but also failed to make any meaningful changes to this formula. Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Evers, has made many meaningful proposals to address this funding formula which Lodi would benefit from.
Lodi's former state representative appeared at a Lodi School Board meeting about ten years ago and stated he wished he could do more to help Lodi schools and state school funding. He couldn't, even if he wanted to, because of then Governor Walker and majority Republicans opposition to funding public schools adequately. In other words, partisan politics trumped any consideration of local needs or looking at public school funding fundamentals. Lodi's current state representative appears to - not give a rip (pun intended) - about Lodi schools or school funding.
Residents are faced with the reality that maintaining a sound public school system is very expensive, and most of the costs are unavoidable. Therefore, if adequate funding does not come from state aid, more and more dollars will be asked from residents by referendum funding.