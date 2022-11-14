Thank you, Lodi Enterprise, for the four-part series looking at school funding in Wisconsin. The series is a reflection of diminished state spending on schools and the rising use of referendums to fund this gap by school districts.

The series also shows how numbers can be used to justify different viewpoints. In the last two years 132 of 381 school districts in the state went to operational referendums. State Rep. Duey Strobel pointed out this leaves 249 which didn't, so there isn't a real problem. However, looking at the last five years, 246 school districts have needed additional referendum funds as Brent Richter, business manager of Lodi schools, noted in last week's Enterprise. This is roughly 2/3 of all districts. Surely if the flu was keeping 2/3 of Lodi students out of school this would be considered a serious problem. Unfortunately, Rep. Stroebel and the Republican controlled legislature wish to be in denial of public school funding shortfalls.