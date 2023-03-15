As an elected official, I have a keen understanding of the importance of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and sound decision making. I firmly believe that Sarah Raemisch would advance all of those priorities if elected to the Lodi School Board on April 4th.
I have known Sarah for many years. She is pragmatic with an excellent ability to navigate complex issues and decisions involving a variety of stakeholders while closely watching the line on spending. Sarah was on the Lodi Town Board for many years and can bring that unique experience to the table from the get-go.
She's not an extremist, the type of person who would ban books from a school library, or want to hurt or impede educators in their profession. She is a person who will look out for all stakeholders in making a decision, effectively manage taxpayer funds, support educators in their work, and advocate to provide more educational opportunities for all students to succeed, such as increasing trades and dual-credit programs for high school students.
I have no doubt that Sarah will consistently do her homework and be responsive to the needs of the Lodi School District and its wonderful residents. A vote for Raemisch on April 4th is a vote for leadership and fiscal responsibility.