As an elected official, I have a keen understanding of the importance of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and sound decision making. I firmly believe that Sarah Raemisch would advance all of those priorities if elected to the Lodi School Board on April 4th.

I have known Sarah for many years. She is pragmatic with an excellent ability to navigate complex issues and decisions involving a variety of stakeholders while closely watching the line on spending. Sarah was on the Lodi Town Board for many years and can bring that unique experience to the table from the get-go.