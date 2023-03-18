On March 28th, 2023 the Dane County ZLR Committee will address a request for a conditional use permit for a non-metallic mineral extraction operation, temporary concrete batch plant, and temporary asphalt plan on Bonetti Road.
My husband and I strongly oppose Tri-County’s proposal requesting approval to set up mining operations in the Town of Dane. Our property is enrolled in the WI DNR Managed Forest Law (MFL) program. We are located within a mile of the proposed mine site. Per the DNR’s program summary, the MFL is a law that incorporates timber harvesting, wildlife management, water quality and recreation to maintain a healthy and productive forest. We are certain that allowing mining operations nearby would negatively affect wildlife on our property.
Blasting operations will most definitely push wildlife out of our area. Several years ago, we owned a home on the far west side of Madison near the Wingra stone quarry and experienced first-hand the affects that blasting has on a home and neighborhood. The heavy truck traffic will endanger the lives of wildlife that does stay; not to mention residents and their pets that walk in the area daily.
The Town of Dane’s comprehensive plan aligns with the state of Wisconsin’s Farmland Preservation Program. A large mining operation does not align with that plan. Destruction of a parcel of land currently used for crops, noise pollution, increased traffic including heavy trucks and possible environmental and water pollution issues are, in my opinion, are exactly why a farmland preservation program is needed.
The long term affects on not just our neighborhood, but the surrounding areas are a great unknown. I ask that you please take a few minutes to contact the ZLR (plandev@countyofdane.com) and the Township of Dane (https://townofdane.gov/contact-us/) to officially oppose CUP 02584. A mining operation in our area supplies no benefit to the townships, villages and cities nearby. Tri-County's bottom line will be the only winner.