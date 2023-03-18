On March 28th, 2023 the Dane County ZLR Committee will address a request for a conditional use permit for a non-metallic mineral extraction operation, temporary concrete batch plant, and temporary asphalt plan on Bonetti Road.

My husband and I strongly oppose Tri-County’s proposal requesting approval to set up mining operations in the Town of Dane. Our property is enrolled in the WI DNR Managed Forest Law (MFL) program. We are located within a mile of the proposed mine site. Per the DNR’s program summary, the MFL is a law that incorporates timber harvesting, wildlife management, water quality and recreation to maintain a healthy and productive forest. We are certain that allowing mining operations nearby would negatively affect wildlife on our property.