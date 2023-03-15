I’m a longtime Lodi resident, and my husband has lived here all his life. We care deeply about this community, and we support Adam Steinberg and Julie McKiernan for school board.
Adam and Julie have demonstrated their commitment and leadership. Their service has emphasized the students and also gone way beyond the students into the community. They have saved us taxpayers millions of dollars with their smart financial strategies. They have brought Lodi’s kids into the modern technological age – with laptops for all kids, assistance with hotspots, and an amazing and growing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) curriculum in all our schools.
Adam has served on the school board for nine years, including several years as President. In that time, he’s shown steady, team building leadership. He has also spent countless personal hours on beneficial initiatives, including LCAT, OSC, Chromebooks, STEAM, etc. To hear him speak is to understand his passion for the education of our students. He is a scientist who collects information by trade – he knows how to reach reasonable decisions for our schools.
Julie served on the board for three years, including on the Facility/Finance Committee for two years, Chairperson of that committee for one year, and Treasurer for one year. She was also the Treasurer for three years for the Lodi FFA Alumni and she has 14+ years’ experience in business accounting. Julie is a practical, nonpartisan, hardworking public servant who – like Adam – believes in reason and balance, as well as smart financial policy. She understands the incredibly complex school funding scheme and how to save tax dollars. Julie and Adam have implemented strategies like defeasance, or early financing to pay school debt, to save the school district interest money and protect its credit rating for lower bond rates. Julie’s and Adam’s strategies have saved us taxpayers $3 million!
Adam and Julie both have the experience, intelligence and the dedication to serve on the Lodi District School Board. Adam Steinberg and Julie McKiernan are solid, proven choices and I hope you vote for them on April 4.