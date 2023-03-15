I’m a longtime Lodi resident, and my husband has lived here all his life. We care deeply about this community, and we support Adam Steinberg and Julie McKiernan for school board.

Adam and Julie have demonstrated their commitment and leadership. Their service has emphasized the students and also gone way beyond the students into the community. They have saved us taxpayers millions of dollars with their smart financial strategies. They have brought Lodi’s kids into the modern technological age – with laptops for all kids, assistance with hotspots, and an amazing and growing STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) curriculum in all our schools.