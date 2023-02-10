The Lodi School district has had quite a bit of scrutiny on it the past 2 years due to board decisions relating to covid, taking public stances on political issues, and offering controversial educational opportunities to staff. The district was featured in a number of not so flattering news reports…most recently due to political statements made by the President Adam Steinberg.

We live in a very divided time and Lodi is not immune. However, public schools should be a welcoming environment for all students and families. Bringing partisan politics into actions and decision making divides the district and creates mistrust. This mistrust makes the job of administrators, teachers, and staff much more difficult. It also erodes overall public support.