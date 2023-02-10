The Lodi School district has had quite a bit of scrutiny on it the past 2 years due to board decisions relating to covid, taking public stances on political issues, and offering controversial educational opportunities to staff. The district was featured in a number of not so flattering news reports…most recently due to political statements made by the President Adam Steinberg.
We live in a very divided time and Lodi is not immune. However, public schools should be a welcoming environment for all students and families. Bringing partisan politics into actions and decision making divides the district and creates mistrust. This mistrust makes the job of administrators, teachers, and staff much more difficult. It also erodes overall public support.
Unfortunately, Mr. Steinberg, has repeatedly used his office to push his political beliefs. The board even reprimanded him for it. In a letter authored by Board Vice President Angela Lathrop, the board stated in relation to one such occurrence: “his partisan statement was not in the best interests of the community and as a board we request he issue a written apology”. However, Mr. Steinberg refused to follow the board directive which contributes to further divide in the community and board.
It is great to see multiple citizens step up and run for the Lodi School Board. It is not an easy thing to do and requires a significant commitment. Yet, we have 4 smart, capable, professional and competent candidates running in Julie McKiernan, Susan Goethel, Barb Beyer, and Sara Raemisch. Each brings unique talents and beliefs but have committed to not engaging in partisanship. Please learn more about these candidates and support the two that you feel will help unite the district not divide.