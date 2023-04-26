I want to take this opportunity to thank the teachers and staff in the School District of Lodi for all they do to meet the needs of our students on a daily basis. As many of you may know, next week is Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week (May 8-12). Please let the teachers and staff that support your child know how much you appreciate what they do on a daily basis for all the children of the School District of Lodi.

Teaching today is not for the faint hearted! It is a difficult task that requires the combination of patience, understanding, and tough love. It is a profession that is becoming more and more difficult as the needs of our students seemingly increase each year. This, coupled with federal and state mandates, budget cuts, high stakes testing, a pandemic, etc, result in teachers and staff feeling they need to do and know more than ever before. Facing a class full of students with different levels of abilities and motivations was always a daunting task, but these factors make it seem overwhelming.