I want to take this opportunity to thank the teachers and staff in the School District of Lodi for all they do to meet the needs of our students on a daily basis. As many of you may know, next week is Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week (May 8-12). Please let the teachers and staff that support your child know how much you appreciate what they do on a daily basis for all the children of the School District of Lodi.
Teaching today is not for the faint hearted! It is a difficult task that requires the combination of patience, understanding, and tough love. It is a profession that is becoming more and more difficult as the needs of our students seemingly increase each year. This, coupled with federal and state mandates, budget cuts, high stakes testing, a pandemic, etc, result in teachers and staff feeling they need to do and know more than ever before. Facing a class full of students with different levels of abilities and motivations was always a daunting task, but these factors make it seem overwhelming.
With this being said, I don’t see any of our teachers or staff backing down from this challenge. They are here first and foremost for the students and this passion and drive should be something that inspires us all. Teachers and educational staff know that they have a tremendous impact on the world through the students they teach and with whom they work. They take this charge very seriously and it is this commitment that sees them through the most difficult of days. I, for one stand and applaud them for what they do for our young people and their families. There is no greater gift they could give to our community.
So please take time next week to stop by the school or drop a line and thank the teachers and staff who work diligently with, and on behalf, of your child. It is the least that we all could do.