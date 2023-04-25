On March 26th, 2023 our family set off on vacation to Mexico. The details were planned to a tee and delivered as a Christmas gift to our three children who had never been on such a trip! To say we were excited was simply an understatement! The morning of our departure, our oldest son was complaining of a stomach ache. He was anxious about what the day of travel would entail, so he and we, didn’t get too concerned. By lunch, he was feeling pretty crummy and by the time we landed in Mexico around 5 pm, he had a very difficult time walking. We rushed to the resort and called for medical attention right away. After examination in our room, it was suggested we head to the hospital. The doctor on staff suspected it was his appendix!
I rushed him to a private hospital in downtown Cancun. The next 16 hours could be compared to an episode of Dateline only it was reality for us. We were told that he needed an emergency appendectomy surgery and from the tears of pain, I could tell we didn’t have a lot of time to wait. Before we could be checked into the hospital, we were told we needed to pay $40,000 up front (this was in addition to the thousands already paid just to be seen in the ER). Without payment, he would not receive care. By this time, it was 11 pm. On a Sunday. In Mexico. Both my husband (who was at the resort with our other two children) and I spent the next several hours doing all we could only to come up short-handed. So, we waited, 16 hours, without treatment until our bank could open Monday morning. He was in surgery by 11 am that day.
The chain of events we needed to overcome were terrifying, heartbreaking and emotional to say the least. We felt as if we were literally being held hostage and that money was more value than our son’s life. As word of our situation broke to friends and family back home in Lodi, an army was forming behind the scenes. Still in the hospital, we received calls for help and support, messages of comfort and love, prayers that could be felt all the miles away and so much more. A Go Fund Me was created for his medical expenses and pages of donations filled the screen! A community, to whom we are still very new, wrapped their arms around our family and carried us through a very difficult situation.
It's times like this that make you truly understand what community is--what unconditional love feels like. To be so supported by amazing people when you feel all hope is lost. The first 24 hours of this ordeal were moments no person should ever have to go through. No mother should have to watch her son cry out in pain through the night while capable doctors idly sit by. No child should have to feel that pain while grown adults extort parents for money. No family should be trapped in a foreign county dealing with this unthinkable reality.
Our family is grateful for each of you! For the kindness you have shown us. We will remember this always and work daily to continue to pass it forward. Nobody will convince me that there isn't good in this sometimes-crazy world. This community is magical and like no place around! Never change your beautiful hearts Lodi! May God bless each and every one of you!