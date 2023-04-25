On March 26th, 2023 our family set off on vacation to Mexico. The details were planned to a tee and delivered as a Christmas gift to our three children who had never been on such a trip! To say we were excited was simply an understatement! The morning of our departure, our oldest son was complaining of a stomach ache. He was anxious about what the day of travel would entail, so he and we, didn’t get too concerned. By lunch, he was feeling pretty crummy and by the time we landed in Mexico around 5 pm, he had a very difficult time walking. We rushed to the resort and called for medical attention right away. After examination in our room, it was suggested we head to the hospital. The doctor on staff suspected it was his appendix!

I rushed him to a private hospital in downtown Cancun. The next 16 hours could be compared to an episode of Dateline only it was reality for us. We were told that he needed an emergency appendectomy surgery and from the tears of pain, I could tell we didn’t have a lot of time to wait. Before we could be checked into the hospital, we were told we needed to pay $40,000 up front (this was in addition to the thousands already paid just to be seen in the ER). Without payment, he would not receive care. By this time, it was 11 pm. On a Sunday. In Mexico. Both my husband (who was at the resort with our other two children) and I spent the next several hours doing all we could only to come up short-handed. So, we waited, 16 hours, without treatment until our bank could open Monday morning. He was in surgery by 11 am that day.