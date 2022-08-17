As many residents can attest, Construction Season has arrived in Wisconsin. As Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Transportation, I am thrilled to see more orange barrels in and around the 42nd District.
During my tenure as Chair, we have made great strides in improving our transportation programs. I am happy to say that we have made meaningful investments that will ensure the continuity of long term funding and development.
The average timeline for planning and executing a road improvement project is 7 years from start to finish. As I also serve on the Governor’s Major Highway Projects Committee, I can attest that those projects take even longer to complete. We have been working with the road builders and construction industry stakeholders to decrease that timeframe, and hopefully soon we can all finally see the much needed improvements that have already been funded.
This past year, the bipartisan budget allocated $100 million for the local roads supplemental grant program, which provides 90% of costs for county and municipal projects. And while local roads are the lifeblood of our communities, our highways are critical to ensuring that citizens stay connected and that goods keep moving throughout the state. That’s why our budget also included significant new funds for the state highway rehabilitation program.
Our budget also looked towards the future, by building in long-term funding solutions. With an increased transfer from the general fund into the transportation fund, we took a step in the right direction so that, as cars continue to be made more fuel-efficient and electric cars become more prevalent, our transportation fund has a variety of reliable revenue streams.
While construction projects can cause headaches and delays, it is incredibly important to be aware of road workers during this season. Out in the heat of summer to repair our roads, we should be thanking them their hard work. To view the status of current and upcoming projects, visit the 511 WI Projects webpage or on your municipality’s website.