If there is a trend to push back at school boards, it is not the fault of ‘parent activists.’ It’s not our fault COVID brought to light the goings on in classrooms, exposing the push of political thought on our children. It’s not our fault that gained national attention. Before COVID and before getting involved we had no clue what went on behind the scenes, in the financial office or in the board room. What seemed like unity was really our ignorance of other agendas. We should be able to speak up without fear. Your piece almost silenced me. Almost.
It displays Mr. Stefonek’s clear political bias, holding up the ACLU while poo-pooing the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The ACLU had noble beginnings but it has become a clear mouthpiece for left wing political operatives… as he calls them.
Here are some other pieces that were left out of your series:
An important detail about the “Republican attorney” was again left out from the story. She’s first, and foremost, a mom of a child in the district.
People have been kicked out of group for their 'vitriolic’ responses. One of your sources had been extremely unkind to a former student because of his conservative views, as well as to others. His mother told me this recently but it had been brushed under the carpet. Mom was afraid of blowback on her son if she pushed the issue. So she kept quiet. Behind every complaint and open records request stand a lot of parents who are afraid to speak publicly.
Another item left out: that Friends had to raise over $1,000 of their own money for the open records request. When Mr. Stefonek recently reached out, the district had purchased a software that automatically redacted names/keywords. The cost was $39.99 and a tiny fraction of the time was spent. Why didn’t they purchase this sooner? They could have time and money. We did not waste the resources that they did.
Here’s what I would add to your opinion piece. At the end of the day, each person deserves a place to tell their story. Friends of Lodi Schools has been that space for a lot of people. We welcome readers to check it out. If you can be kind, listen and not block the moderators, your voice is welcome.