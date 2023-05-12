If there is a trend to push back at school boards, it is not the fault of ‘parent activists.’ It’s not our fault COVID brought to light the goings on in classrooms, exposing the push of political thought on our children. It’s not our fault that gained national attention. Before COVID and before getting involved we had no clue what went on behind the scenes, in the financial office or in the board room. What seemed like unity was really our ignorance of other agendas. We should be able to speak up without fear. Your piece almost silenced me. Almost.

It displays Mr. Stefonek’s clear political bias, holding up the ACLU while poo-pooing the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The ACLU had noble beginnings but it has become a clear mouthpiece for left wing political operatives… as he calls them.