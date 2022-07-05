Summer in Wisconsin has officially arrived! If you’re anything like me and my family, the next few months will be spent enjoying the numerous outdoor opportunities Wisconsin has to offer during the summer.
Wisconsin, and the 42nd Assembly District, boasts countless miles of trails for hiking and biking, ample lake access for fishing and boating, state parks and a multitude of other family friendly places and activities. Wisconsin has no shortage of activities for residents and visitors to enjoy; that’s why the Legislature invested in tourism by directing additional funds into marketing our state and strengthening our outdoor recreation industry.
In the 2021-23 biennial budget, the Legislature provided the Department of Tourism with over $1.5 million earmarked towards marketing Wisconsin as a travel destination to other states and within Wisconsin. This funding will add to the existing $21 billion tourism industry in our state, and will go a long way in telling residents from Wisconsin and other Midwestern states about all of the diverse opportunities we have to offer.
We also re-authorized the Office of Outdoor Recreation. These funds will ensure the continued growth and promotion of Wisconsin’s outdoor recreational opportunities. As one of the top states in the nation for outdoor-recreation manufacturing, the partnerships being created through this Office are able to strengthen an industry that contributes nearly $8 billion to Wisconsin’s economy and provides thousands of jobs in our state.
I am proud of the investments the Legislature made this session that will ensure our state continues to grow as a destination for visitors and residents. The summer season is prime time for families to enjoy the natural beauty of our state with countless activities; and the resources that the Legislature has provided will help the tourism industry continue to expand.