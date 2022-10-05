I was struck by an editorial in last week’s paper that claimed the author was owed by his neighbors because of how they vote. The author assumed a lot of likely untrue things about his neighbors. The author’s rage seemed to be focused on how his neighbors vote and outcomes supposedly brought about by their preferred politicians.

I’ll be the first to admit inflation bites into our household budget, the high gas prices especially. That being said the resolute desk does not have a magic “fix the economy” or “end inflation” button that the President refuses to press . What can be done to combat inflation is being done, it takes time.