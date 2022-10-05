I was struck by an editorial in last week’s paper that claimed the author was owed by his neighbors because of how they vote. The author assumed a lot of likely untrue things about his neighbors. The author’s rage seemed to be focused on how his neighbors vote and outcomes supposedly brought about by their preferred politicians.
I’ll be the first to admit inflation bites into our household budget, the high gas prices especially. That being said the resolute desk does not have a magic “fix the economy” or “end inflation” button that the President refuses to press . What can be done to combat inflation is being done, it takes time.
And this is where some historical literacy in the broader population would be appreciated. The current economic woes are the result of a decade of loose Federal Reserve monetary policy combined with an unprecedented pandemic caused supply chain snarl. Add on to that the war in Europe and a glut of government spending, under the last two administrations, to fight the pandemic, and you have our current economic issues.
One of the philosophic tenets that conservatism is based on is gratitude. In 2022 we still have a lot to be grateful for. I came into my working life during the aftermath of the 2008 recession and had to take a lot of temporary work with no benefits and spent most of my 20s broke and behind on bills. I am grateful for the current job market and the rising wages I have seen in it.
The Fed is raising interest rates, in turn this is causing the market to tumble and mortgage rates, among other things, to go up. This is how you fight inflation, this is how it was done in the past. The other method is government price controls but no one really wants to see that come back. We are likely to have a recession as a result. No matter who is in office in Wisconsin and in Washington this is what will happen.
Our nation has seen times far harder than these. The difference between then and now seems to be people used to be more considerate and compassionate of their neighbors, recognizing them as their fellows and not as others. So please suffer your neighbors yard signs, opinions, and votes. They are suffering yours. We don’t owe each other a thing except compassion.