Thank you Heather Klicko-Hermanson for acknowledging that there has been politicization of issues that have been brought before the Lodi school board over the last two years. I fully agree with you that partisan politics works to divide the community and should have no part in making the decisions that are best for the 1,500 students in our school district. I will continue to keep this politicization out of school board decisions, as I have consistently done during my nine years on the school board.
I have not seen a letter that you state was “authored by Board Vice President Angela Lathrop” containing the wording: “his partisan statement was not in the best interests of the community and as a board we request he issue a written apology.” I would have to guess that you are referring to a statement I made during the August 2022 school board meeting — where I stated that I would not allow my decision, or my vote over changing of the name of SEL (Social Emotional Learning) to be influenced by the politicization around the term SEL. Which is exactly in agreement with your statement that partisan politics have no place in school board decisions.
I also agree with you that it is great to see so many people run for the Lodi School Board. Our community needs to elect smart people to represent all of us, ones who can see the future before us, and are able to lead the students of our district to it.