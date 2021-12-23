Christina Ripp-Schwab, a graduate of Lodi High School, is one of two University of Illinois alum to have been recently inducted into the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) Intercollegiate Division Hall of Fame.
Ripp-Schwab and Jennifer Warkins Ruddell have joined 27 other members as the NWBA Intercollegiate Division class of 2021. Ripp-Schwab and Warkins Ruddell are two of only three women represented in the Hall of Fame, with the third Pam Fontaine from Wright State University.
Ripp-Schwab, from Dane, attended Lodi High School before attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1998. As a two-sport athlete, wheelchair track and wheelchair basketball, Ripp-Schwab played until 2004 when she won her third consecutive NWBA Women’s Division National Championship with the Illini (2002, 2003, 2004). Ripp-Schwab scored 1,410 points in her career and and won two MVP awards (2000 and 2002).
Ripp-Schwab lives in Edgerton, with her husband CJ and her sons Lincoln and Miles, and is the head coach for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s wheelchair basketball team. She was also recently named head coach of the USA women’s wheelchair basketball team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Ripp-Schwab is no stranger to the international game as she has been part of the USA Wheelchair Basketball system since high school and has won three Paralympic gold medals with Team USA (2004, 2008 and 2016).
Former Fighting Illini wheelchair basketball coach Mike Frogley called Ripp-Schwab, “A lock-down defender and veteran leader who helped teach the younger players on the team. Great players make those around them better, and Christina is one of those great players.”
Much like her Hall of Fame teammate, Warkins Ruddell continued her success with Team USA, winning gold in Athens in 2004 and leading her teammates as co-captain for gold in Bejing in 2008. Warkins Ruddell is now co-director of Flagstaff Christian School in Flagstaff, Ariz., where she lives with her husband Ben and five sons; Isaac, Josh, Lucas, Matthew and Nathan.