Poynette’s Feller selected to All-N4C, All-Region 4 teams
Nik Feller, a 6’4” guard/forward from Poynette, was one of two Madison College men’s basketball players to be recognized with postseason accolades from the North Central Community College Conference and Region 4 following the 2021-22 season. Freshmen Keith Hoffman and Nik Feller both were selected to the All-N4C and All-Region 4 teams, with Hoffman earning first team honors and Feller finding his name on the second team list. Hoffman was also named to the 2022 NJCAA Region 4 Division III All-Tournament Team.
Feller ended the year averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 rebounds, while also stacking up 23 assists, 16 steals, and nine blocks. Feller was second behind Hoffman in three-point shooting percentage at 39.6%, which ranks as 22nd best in team history. Seven times he made at least three 3-pointers in a game, and nine times finished with 10 or more points. Feller twice tallied 18 points in a game, accomplishing the feat first on Nov. 8 against Rockford University JV and again 12 days later against Carl Sandburg College.
Lodi’s Ripp receives postseason honors
The Madison College women’s basketball team was represented by two players as the North Central Community College Conference and Region 4 announced their postseason award winners. Sophomore Olivia Marron received first team honors for both all-conference and all-region, while freshman Taylor Ripp was a second team selection in both. Ripp was also named to the 2022 Region 4 Division III All-Tournament Team.
Ripp, a 5’9” guard from Lodi, was relentless in tracking down rebounds during the 2021-22 season, securing a team-high 163 on the year and averaging 6.8 per game. Ripp was at or near the top of many statistical categories, including first in assists with 57 (2.3), second in steals with 42 (1.7), and her 10.2 points per game average ranked third on the team. She posted a pair of double-doubles against eventual N4C and Region 4 champion Rock Valley College, racked up 13 double-digit scoring games, and earned six contests with double-figure rebounds. Ripp’s top scoring effort of the year was for 25 points against Joliet Junior College on Feb. 18.