Chandler Curtis saw a change in his friend and workout partner Zane Licht.
The two returned from the summer and were wrestling on the mat, like they always do. Instantly, Curtis noticed that Licht had improved by leaps and bounds.
“He was always good,” said Curtis, “but I’d never seen him wrestle that good until this year.”
The two are good pals these days. They train together, they push each other.
All their hard work paid off, as Licht recently earned the Lodi wrestling team’s first individual state title since 2009, dominating the 152-pound division. Curtis also qualified for state, taking fourth at 132.
“With the amount of their workouts, we have a saying, ‘Iron sharpens iron.’ And they sharpen each other,” said Cody Endres, head coach of the Blue Devils.
They also like to get in a little good-natured ribbing. After Licht won his state title, Curtis trolled his buddy by posting a video to his Instagram page of Curtis pinning Licht in middle school.
Nothing really seems to bother the unflappable Licht, though. Previously a runner-up at state, Licht is still basking in the afterglow of his state success.
“It feels great to finally accomplish a goal I’ve wanted to get since the fifth grade,” said Licht.
That’s about the time Curtis and Licht first started competing against each other. As elementary wrestlers, Curtis and Licht had a fierce rivalry, according to Endres.
“They went to different schools, and they were rivals,” said Endres. “There was bad blood between them. They didn’t like each other.”
That all changed when Licht moved to Lodi in the eighth grade. He’d been attending school in the River Valley district in Spring Green before his dad got a job teaching technical education in Lodi. They soon let bygones be bygones.
“He’s damn near my brother,” said Licht.
Endres added, “Their relationship is interesting. They’re training partners and really good friends.”
Licht figures they wrestle about three to five times a week. When they competed against each other in elementary school, Curtis usually had the upper hand.
“He always beat me up kind of bad,” said Licht.
Year by year, though, Licht kept getting better. As a freshman, he didn’t qualify for state, losing in the first round of sectionals.
“At the same time, depending on the day, Zane could have beaten anybody who won sectionals or went to state,” said Endres. He had beaten a kid from Prairie du Chien who ended up third at state.
“During the course of his freshman year, he won a lot of matches, but he kept getting pinned, too, and battled through injury,” said Endres. “I give him so much credit. He dedicated himself to the lifestyle of wrestling.”
As a sophomore, Licht finished second in his weight class at state. He lost to a four-time state champion in the finals. When he came back for his junior campaign, Licht was ready to stake his claim as one of the best wrestlers in the state.
Endres said he had one of the best seasons in Lodi wrestling history, as Licht went 50-1 and set a new school record for team points. He collected nearly 200 takedowns, with almost 30 combined technical falls and pins.
At state, Licht rolled through the competition, winning by technical fall and pin and then shutting out his opponent 3-0 in the finals.
“In the finals, I knew it would be a close one,” said Licht. “I was looking to get that first takedown, and I knew I could capitalize on it.”
The impact of Licht’s performance is already being felt through Lodi wrestling, from the high school program on down.
“He’s our first state champion in 13 years,” said Endres. “Now, people within the program know it’s possible to win state. Those in our middle school and youth programs know it’s possible. It’s revitalized our culture. I know he’s not satisfied.”
Ranked No. 1 in his weight class going into the state tournament, Licht wanted to live up to his billing.
“I knew I had a job to do,” said Licht. “I had to prove that everyone was right.”
The pressure didn’t get to him.
“It kind of motivated me,” said Licht.
Endres was impressed with how he handled all the hoopla.
“In the finals, it’s just you and one other guy in front of 15,000 people,” said Endres.
Having accomplished so much already, Licht still has some goals to shoot for next year. He wants to go undefeated and win another state title. Licht also wants to break the school takedown record. He had 195 this season. The record is 265.
As for Curtis, he enjoyed watching Licht win it all. Just being at state, helping Lodi finish second unofficially as a team, was fun for Curtis, a senior.
“It was a pretty cool feeling,” said Curtis. “To be with your buddies one last time and making the podium. I wish I was able to do a little better, but it was just a blast with all my friends and Zane winning. And good for Wyatt, too.”
Wyatt Ripp took second for Lodi at 220 pounds, as Parker Heintz finished third at 113. Curtis wrapped up a remarkable career for Lodi with another state tournament appearance.
What was his favorite part? “I would say just getting to the state tournament and getting into the top four every time. It just goes to show that I had some consistency.”
From this past season, Curtis will always remember the Lodi team tournament, when the Blue Devils beat two of the best programs in the state, Random Lake and Mineral Point. Even more exciting was when the Blue Devils beat Marshfield by one point in a dual meet Jan. 20 on Senior Night.
For both Curtis and Licht, as well as the rest of the Lodi squad, the 2021-22 campaign was a special one.