The Lodi High School boys soccer team fell into the loss column twice last week at home, pushing its losing streak to four games.
The Blue Devils won their opening game of the season on Aug. 27, but have recorded a draw and four losses since. It drops their overall record to 1-4-1. Lodi also falls to 0-2 in the Capitol Conference with its most recent loss.
Evansville 6, Lodi 0
Lodi was unable to find the back of the net during the battle of the Blue Devils — a nonconference match on Sept. 7.
Evansville scored twice in the first half, but tallied four more goals in the second half.
Lodi’s Kyle Hoffman finished the game with 17 saves.
Lake Mills 8, Lodi 2
The first half had plenty of scoring during the Capitol Conference match on Sept. 9 in Lodi. The teams combined for seven goals in the first half as Lodi scored both of its goals before the break.
Nick Hoffman and Erik Alsaker each scored for the Blue Devils.
Kyle Hoffman made nine saves in 60 minutes of play — including one on a penalty kick — while RJ Annen made two saves in the final 20 minutes.
Lake Mills scored three times in the second half and has yet to be beaten this year, improving to a 9-0-1 overall record and 2-0 in league play.
Lodi plays at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 14 at Wisconsin Dells then hosts the Lodi Quad on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Capitol Conference foe Cambridge/Deerfield at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 21.