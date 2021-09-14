The good news is that the Lodi High School football team came up with another big win, beating Big Foot, 38-6, on Sept. 10 in Walworth. The bad news is that the shutout streak to begin the season has ended for the Blue Devils.
Lodi stays perfect to start the season at 4-0. The Blue Devils have now outscored their opponents by a 158-6 margin, averaging 39.5 points per game.
The game against the Chiefs was close for three quarters, as Lodi clung to a 14-6 advantage. The Blue Devils scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to make it a blowout.
Lodi actually trailed late in the first quarter as Big Foot opened the scoring with a touchdown run, but missed the extra-point kick to make the score 6-0 with 2:56 left in the opening frame.
The Blue Devils scored 38 unanswered points the rest of the way, beginning 23 seconds after allowing its first score of the season. Jaylen Montgomery got Lodi on the scoreboard with a 42-yard touchdown run, and Chandler Curtis made the kick for the 7-6 advantage.
Lodi added to its lead just before the break as Keegan Fleischman hit Erik Lincoln for a 7-yard strike. Curtis’ kick gave Lodi a 14-6 lead with 1:32 remaining in the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Blue Devils offense exploded in the final quarter, beginning with Montgomery’s 12-yard touchdown run nine seconds into the frame. The senior running back finished with 182 yards on 26 carries, leading the Lodi backfield. A Curtis kick gave Lodi a 21-6 lead.
Later in the fourth, Curtis nailed a 32-yard field goal for an 18-point advantage.
Two short touchdowns runs capped the scoring for the Blue Devils — a 6-yard scamper by Kylar Clemens and a 1-yard plunge by Mason Lane. Curtis converted his kicks after both scores.
The Blue Devils rushed for a total of 319 yards, as Lane added 63 yards on four carries and Clemens had five touches for 52 yards.
Fleischman was 6-for-11 passing — with each going to a different receiver — for 37 yards and a touchdown. Preston Nichols had the longest catch for 11 yards.
Alex Rashid led the Lodi defense with 11 total tackles — six solo — while Kyle Pickarts had eight tackles. Rashid and Zander Kleist each recorded a sack, and the Blue Devils finished with three interceptions — Curtis, Kleist and Clemens. The defense held Big Foot under 200 yards of total offense — 34 passing and 161 rushing.
The victory also keeps Lodi atop the Capitol Conference standings with Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran, as all three teams are now 2-0 in league play.
The Blue Devils host Beloit Turner at 7 p.m. Friday.