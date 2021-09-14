The Portage/Poynette boys soccer co-op had a rough last two matches, getting shutout in both contests against Baraboo and DeForest.
The United fell by a combined score of 13-0, which ends its three-match unbeaten streak in its previous games.
Both games were against Badger Conference opponents, but only the Baraboo loss counts in the standings due to the conference split into four divisions. The United falls to 4-3-2 overall this season and 0-1 in the Northwest Division of the Badger Conference.
DeForest 7, Portage/Poynette 0
The United fell behind very early as DeForest scored 16 seconds into the match on Sept. 7. The Norskies, playing at home, scored four more times before halftime — in the 17th, 19th, 26th and 37th minutes.
DeForest tacked on two more goals in the second half, including Owen Kramar’s third for the hat trick.
Mason Bolgrien made five saves four the United, while Griffin Butson finished with 12. Portage/Poynette managed just four shots on goal.
Baraboo 6, Portage/Poynette 0
The United dropped its opening game in the Northwest Division of the Badger Conference on Sept. 9 in Portage.
The Thunderbirds (5-1-2 overall, 1-0 B-NW) tallied five goals in the opening half as Johan Lopez and Ronaldo Lopez each scored twice for the visitors. Baraboo would score once more in the second half.
Griffin Butson made 14 saves for Portage/Poynette, who had two shots on Baraboo’s goal.
The United’s next two games are against nonconference opponents — at Madison Edgewood on Sept. 14 and hosting Beaver Dam at 7 p.m Sept. 16. The United returns to conference action at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at Reedsburg.