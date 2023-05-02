A five-game winning streak has the Lodi baseball team feeling good.
Since the Blue Devils pounded Lakeland 17-2 to snap a three-game losing skid, Lodi has reeled off four more victories, including a sweep of a home-and-home series with Watertown Luther Prep.
On Tuesday, April 25, Lodi’s Owen Breunig pitched a complete game, two-hitter in a 2-1 road win over Luther Prep, as he struck out seven and walked one. At the plate, Breunig went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Returning home on Thursday, the Blue Devils downed Luther Prep 4-1, as Keegan Fleischman stymied the Phoenix with a complete-game effort, allowing only two hits and two walks, while fanning five. The only run he allowed was unearned.
Meanwhile, Breunig had two hits, including a double, while Eli Schneider went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
The next day, the Blue Devils edged Wisconsin Dells at home 4-3, as Mason Lane drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seven with an RBI infield single.
Going 2-for-3, Lane was one of four Lodi batters with two hits. Others were Fleischman, Breunig and Caleb Lord, who also had an RBI. Ari Rasmussen went five innings on the mound, giving up only two hits and walking none, while striking out five. Only one of the two runs he allowed was earned.
Continuing their busy week, which saw Lodi go 4-0, the Blue Devils wrapped it up with a 4-0 shutout of DeForest at the Dane Baseball Field on Saturday. Lodi got another strong pitching performance, as Xander Jackson tossed a complete game, blanking the Norskies on four hits. He issued five walks and struck out one.
Fleischman had two hits in three plate appearances, as Schneider went 1-for-3 with a double.
Lodi is now 8-4 overall and 3-1 in Capitol North Conference play, with the Blue Devils sitting in second place one game behind Lake Mills in the standings.