There was no rest for the Lodi baseball team this past week.
Playing five games in six days, the Blue Devils halted a three-game losing skid by punishing Lakeland 17-2 at Saturday’s Waupun Tournament.
Mason Lane broke out a big way, going 5-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two stolen bases, while Owen Breunig, Eli Schneider and Mason Breunig all went 1-for-4 with a double. Owen Breunig drove in a pair of runs.
On the mound, Chase Stanek tossed five and two thirds innings, issuing just one walk and striking out five. Just one of the two runs he allowed was earned, as he allowed seven hits.
That same day, Lodi lost to DC Everest 3-1, despite a strong outing from pitcher Ari Rasmussen, who went five innings and fanned six batters. Walking only run, Rasmussen gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
West Allis Hale edged Lodi 8-7 to open the tournament, despite Keegan Fleischman going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI.
Lodi lost on a two-out, three-run double to right center, as West Allis Hale won in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Blue Devils also split a Capitol North home-and-home series against Lakeside Lutheran. On Tuesday, April 18, Owen Breunig threw a complete game in a 5-0 victory and went 2-for-4 at the plate, tossing only 92 pitches and striking out nine. He walked three and gave up two hits.
Lakeside Lutheran bounced back for a 12-0 win on Thursday, as Owen Breunig and Lane both went 2-for-3. Fleischman lasted two and two-thirds innings, striking out six. Four of the six runs he allowed were earned.
Lodi is 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the Capitol North Conference.