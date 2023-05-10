LAKE MILLS -- Eli Schneider drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Lodi knocked off Lake Mills 4-2, handing the L-Cats their first conference loss, at Campus Field on Tuesday.
Lodi, which pulled into a tie with Lake Mills atop the Capitol North, took advantage of a two-out, two-base error by Lake Mills right fielder Blaise Buechel on a ball hit by Owen Breunig. Schneider dug in next, lining a single to left that made it 3-2. Mason Lane followed with a run-scoring double to right for an insurance score.
Breunig started for the Blue Devils and saw his no-hit bid end on a two-out single by Derek Bruce in the fifth. Breunig worked five frames, allowing an unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts, five walks. Lane completed the combined one-hitter by working a scoreless sixth and seventh to earn the decision.
Lake Mills starter Eddy Eveland fanned 11 against two walks in six innings, surrendering two earned on five hits before reaching the 100-pitch limit. Caden Belling allowed the two unearned runs in the seventh and was saddled with the loss.
Lane drove in a run on a ground out in the first and Keegan Fleischman added a run-scoring single in the second to make it 2-0.
Ben Buchholtz reached via error, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out by Wyatt Werner to get Lake Mills within 2-1 in the fourth. Second baseman Dakota Franklin committed a two-out error on a grounder by Werner in the sixth, allowing Buchholtz to come around and tie it up.
Lane recorded three consecutive pop outs against the top of Lake Mills' order in the seventh.
The L-Cats (12-8, 6-1 in conference) stranded three runners in the early innings, including a pair at third base.
LODI 4, LAKE MILLS 2
Lodi 110 000 2 -- 4 7 2
Lake Mills 000 101 0 -- 2 1 3
Leading hitters -- LO: Fleischman 2x4, Wyman 2x3, Lane (2B)