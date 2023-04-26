WATERTOWN — Owen Breunig pitched a complete-game one-hitter and helped his own cause with an RBI double in Lodi’s 2-1 Capitol North victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday at LPS.
Lodi (5-4, 2-1 in conference) scored two runs in the first inning and the Blue Devils made them stand up. Keegan Fleischman singled under the glove of Luther Prep second baseman Jon Westendorf and Breunig drove him in with a deep fly ball to center. Breunig advanced to third on the throw and scored on Eli Schneider’s ground ball single to center.
Breunig allowed his only hit of the game in the first inning and got out of a two-out jam with two runners on by striking out Dylan Mantel.
Breunig retired the next 16 batters he faced until Winkel drew a one-out walk in the seventh. Winkel stole second and later scored on an error with two outs, but Breunig got the next batter to ground out to end it.
Winkel threw six innings and took the loss, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks over six innings Breunig struck out seven in the victory.
Luther Prep (3-6, 1-2) faces Lodi in the rematch at Dane Baseball Field on Thursday.
LODI 2, LUTHER PREP 1
Lodi 200 000 0 — 2 6 1
Luther Prep 000 000 1 — 1 1 0
Leading hitters — Lo (Breunig 3x4, 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Lo (Breunig 7-1-1-0-7-1), LP (Winkel L 6-6-2-2-3-3, Proctor 1-0-0-0-2-1)