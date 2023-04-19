LAKE MILLS -- Owen Breunig pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and Lodi topped Lakeside Lutheran 5-0 in a Capitol North baseball opener for both teams at LLHS on Tuesday.
Breunig permitted only three singles and also walked three.
"Breunig attacked us and got a lot of weak contact from us all game," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Jacob Ziel said.
Lodi scored runs off errors in the first and third innings, Blake Meier singled home a run in the fourth before Dakota Franklin connected on a two-out RBI double with two away in the fifth for the final margin.
Lakeside (3-2, 0-1 in conference) strung together three straight two-out singles in the fourth before Breunig struck out Crandon Dwyer on a foul tip to end the threat. Breunig retired 10 of the 11 last hitters he faced in order, including seven consecutive.
Lakeside starter Aidan Berg pitched five innings, permitting five runs (three earned) on six hits with six strikeouts in the loss.
"Today was a very disappointing game," Ziel said. "We need to do a better job of competing at the plate. We amassed just three hits, all singles, and didn't give ourselves too many chances to score.
"Our defense really let us down early, allowing them to score runs early and get a lead. It's early yet, and we have a long way to go, but we need to persevere through the tough times, stay positive and work hard to get better each day."
LODI 5, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Lodi 101 120 0 -- 5 6 0
Lakeside 000 000 0 -- 0 3 3
Leading hitters -- LO: Breunig 2x4, Franklin (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LO: Breunig W; 7-3-0-0-3-9; LL: Berg L; 5-6-5-3-3-6, Junker 2-0-0-0-1-4.
