Strong pitching carried the Lodi baseball team until the bats got hot.
With two Capitol North Conference wins over Columbus and a non-conference pounding of Evansville, the Blue Devils are riding an eight-game winning streak.
Lodi is now 12-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play, as the Blue Devils sit in second place in the league standings behind Lake Mills (6-0).
In a home-and-away series with the Cardinals, Lodi swept Columbus with a 2-0 shutout on Tuesday, May 5, and a 3-2 victory on Thursday, May 4.
In the first game against the Cardinals, Owen Breunig tossed a complete game, scattering seven hits and fanning two, while walking only one. Keegan Fleischman went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double, and Mason Lane had a double in two at-bats.
Two days later, Lodi went to Columbus and pulled out a one-run win, as Mason Breunig’s two-out, two-run single in the sixth game the Blue Devils the lead for good.
Fleischman threw six innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing three hits. Both runs he surrendered were earned.
Lodi then cruised past Evansville 11-5 on Friday, as Eli Schneider went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Blake Meier also batted in three runs and homered among his two hits. Going 2-for-4, Owen and Mason Breunig combined to go 3-for-7, as Mason Breunig finished with two RBI.
Lane went 1-for-3 with a double.
On the mound, William Eckstein lasted four and a third innings, totaling three strikeouts, two walks, four hits and five runs – four of which were earned.