Over the last week, Blue Devil hurlers surrendered just three hits in three games – all wins for Lodi.
Keegan Fleischman and Mason Lane combined to throw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Lodi grabbed the lead in the Capitol North baseball standings by beating visiting Lake Mills 4-0 on Friday.
“It was Youth Night – great turnout for it,” said Rodney Curtis, head coach for the Blue Devils.
Fleischman fanned 10, striking out the side twice, and walked two in 5 2/3 innings before reaching the 100-pitch limit. Mason Lane entered in the sixth inning and recorded the game's last four outs.
Lodi (14-4, 7-1 in conference), which won 4-2 at Lake Mills on Tuesday, got on the board in the third on Eli Schneider's sacrifice fly. Fleischman added a two-run single with two outs in the fourth while Lane doubled home Schneider in the fifth.
Schneider went 2-for-2, with Lane going 1-for-3 with a double and Ari Rasmussen finishing with two hits in two at-bats.
Caden Belling started for Lake Mills (12-9, 6-2) and gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings. Payton Klettke pitched a scoreless sixth.
In the earlier win over Lake Mills, Breunig pitched five innings, with four strikeouts and four walks. He only gave up one hit and none of the two runs he allowed were earned.
Fleischman had a 2-for-4 day at the plate, while Breunig and Lane both had doubles and Paxton Wyman went 2-for-3.
On Saturday, the Blue Devils blanked River Valley 8-0, extending Lodi’s winning streak to 11 games. Rasmussen tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out two and giving up five walks. Lane and Fleischman both went 2-for-3, as Fleischman doubled and had three RBI and Lane stole two bases.
Wyman went 2-for-2.
Mount Horeb ended Lodi’s run of consecutive wins by beating the Blue Devils 5-4 on Monday at the DeForest Athletic Complex.