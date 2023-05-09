Playing in the first game at Paquette Park under the new lights on Friday, the Poynette baseball team turned the tables on Portage, winning 10-5 after losing to the Warriors 14-4 earlier in the season. Both were non-conference games.
“We fell behind early again, but we were able to stick with it and battle back,” said Davy Tomlinson, head coach for the Pumas. “Brett (Hackbart) and Ashton (Meister) on the mound did a nice job of working out of trouble. We weren't perfect defensively, but we made plays when we needed to.”
With seven different players collecting hits, the Pumas had five batters drive in runs. Hackbart and Landon McCormick led the way, with McCormick going 3-for-4 with three RBI and Hackbart finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI. Chase Hansen and Hunter Webster chipped in with two hits apiece, as Webster drove in two runs. Hansen and McCormick smacked doubles for the Pumas.
“It was great to have a lot of guys contribute offensively tonight,” said Tomlinson. “Landon and Brett both had a good night at the plate, each with three RBI.”
Meister pitched three scoreless innings in relief to get the save.
A day earlier, the Pumas went to Lakeside Lutheran and suffered an 11-1 Capitol North Conference loss, as Meister, Hackbart, Chase Maier and Webster had hits for Poynette. Webster drove in Poynette’s lone run.
Nine of the runs Poynette gave up were earned. The Pumas also lost to Lakeside Lutheran 13-1 on Tuesday, May 2.
On the year, the Pumas are 4-8 overall and 1-5 in conference play.
Lodi
Strong pitching carried the Lodi baseball team until the bats got hot.
With two Capitol North Conference wins over Columbus and a non-conference pounding of Evansville, the Blue Devils are riding an eight-game winning streak.
Lodi is now 12-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play, as the Blue Devils sit in second place in the league standings behind Lake Mills (6-0).
In a home-and-away series with the Cardinals, Lodi swept Columbus with a 2-0 shutout on Tuesday, May 5, and a 3-2 victory on Thursday, May 4.
In the first game against the Cardinals, Owen Breunig tossed a complete game, scattering seven hits and fanning two, while walking only one. Keegan Fleischman went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double, and Mason Lane had a double in two at-bats.
Two days later, Lodi went to Columbus and pulled out a one-run win, as Mason Breunig’s two-out, two-run single in the sixth game the Blue Devils the lead for good.
Fleischman threw six innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing three hits. Both runs he surrendered were earned.
Lodi then cruised past Evansville 11-5 on Friday, as Eli Schneider went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Blake Meier also batted in three runs and homered among his two hits. Going 2-for-4, Owen and Mason Breunig combined to go 3-for-7, as Mason Breunig finished with two RBI.
Lane went 1-for-3 with a double.
On the mound, William Eckstein lasted four and a third innings, totaling three strikeouts, two walks, four hits and five runs – four of which were earned.