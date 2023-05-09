Breuch throws to first
Poynette junior third baseman Wyatt Breuch throws to first base in time for the out during a Capitol North road game versus Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, May 4.

 By Nate Gilbert

The christening couldn’t have gone any better.

Playing in the first game at Paquette Park under the new lights on Friday, the Poynette baseball team turned the tables on Portage, winning 10-5 after losing to the Warriors 14-4 earlier in the season. Both were non-conference games.