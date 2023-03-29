What a good feeling it is to have Keegan Fleischman back.
Penciled at pitcher and shortstop for the Lodi baseball team, Fleischman is returning to help the Blue Devils in 2023, as they look to make some noise in the Capitol North Conference.
“Getting our No. 1 pitcher, Keegan Fleischman, back from injury should help with at least four to five more wins than we had last year,” said Rodney Curtis, now in his ninth year in charge.
Fleischman missed last season with a Tommy John injury to the medial ulnar collateral ligament to his elbow. He would have been the Blue Devils’ top pitcher last season.
Curtis said he was throwing 85 to 92 miles per hour before the injury. He’s got the same velocity.
“(He’s our) captain and the one all will lean on this season, during good times and bad,” said Curtis, whose team finished 10-15 overall in 2022 and 3-7 in Capitol North play.
Some key losses from that team include first baseman/pitcher Mitchell Lane, pitcher/third baseman Owen Wendt and second baseman Dean Finney. Along with Fleischman, senior Owen Breunig has returned, as he’s being counted on to pitch, play in the outfield and serve as a utility player. The two are coming off seasons where they hit .333 and .306, respectively.
There’s plenty to be excited about for the Blue Devils.
Curtis described the team as “senior led, sophomore heavy.” There are five or six sophomores for Lodi who played on varsity last season as freshman. As Curtis said, the Blue Devils are “young but not completely inexperienced.”
Capitol North observers believe the order of finish in the conference standings will be Lake Mills, Columbus, Lodi, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep and Poynette. Picking a favorite for the league title is going to be difficult.
“The top four will be in a fist fight against each other every night – coin flip type games,” said Curtis.
Lodi was scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, March 29, against Mount Horeb at the DeForest Athletic Complex, but with the recent snowfall, that game was cancelled. So, the Blue Devils will kick off the 2023 campaign on the road on Tuesday, April 4, at Marshall.
