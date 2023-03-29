Run down
Lodi second baseman Keegan Fleischman tries to tag a Mount Horeb runner who was caught in a run down during a past game. Fleischman is expected to be the Blue Devils' top pitcher in 2023 as he returns from a Tommy John injury.

 Sam Rodriguez

What a good feeling it is to have Keegan Fleischman back.

Penciled at pitcher and shortstop for the Lodi baseball team, Fleischman is returning to help the Blue Devils in 2023, as they look to make some noise in the Capitol North Conference.