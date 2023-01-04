It’s been an up-and-down start for the Lodi boys’ basketball team in 2022-23.
The rollercoaster play continued for the Blue Devils, as they took care of Edgerton 72-65 on Thursday, Dec. 29, and struggled offensively in a 55-36 loss to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
“Edgerton was a good road win for us against a good team,” said Ben Leistico, head coach for Lodi, now 4-3 overall. “We moved the ball very well as a team and created a lot of open looks for each other.”
The fast break was clicking for the Blue Devils against Edgerton, as Brian Meitzner racked up 25 points and Jaden Gallagher had 11. Meitzner also dished out six assists.
“We were able to push the ball in transition and get some us some good looks early in our offense,” said Leistico. “We were able to get in a rhythm early and carry it through the rest of the game. Still plenty to work on, but it’s only our sixth game of the season.”
The seventh game wasn’t lucky for Lodi, as the Blue Devils trailed 27-16 at the half.
“I thought we played well at times,” said Leistico. “Just couldn’t get some key baskets to fall and got caught playing from behind the whole game, which is a credit to their defense. They didn’t let us find a rhythm.”
Lodi played well on defense, but there was a lid on the rim.
“We did some nice things on the defensive side as well, but we also sent Sauk to the foul line many times,” said Leistico. “We will have to clean that up moving forward. It was a defensive battle with both teams not being able to get much from the field. Again, we had some chances to eat into their lead – just couldn’t get the shots to fall, and they closed it out by making their free throws down the stretch.”
Meitzner was the only Blue Devil to score in double figures. He had 10 points, as Jayce Kolinski led the team in rebounds with seven, to go with three assists. Brady Puls finished with six rebounds, two assists and four deflections.
Poynette 63, Baraboo 57
Aiden Klosky erupted for 30 points, as the Pumas went on the road and defeated Baraboo on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
It was the second straight win for Poynette, now 3-5 overall. The two teams were tied at 29-29 at the half. Poynette made the plays in the second half to get the win.
Klosky also had nine rebounds, as Kamryn Colstad finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brett Hackbart stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block.