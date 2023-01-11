Exciting late-game heroics are becoming the norm for the Poynette boys’ basketball team.
After a Brett Hackbart putback defeated Lodi, the Pumas edged Belleville on Monday, Jan. 9, on a last-second shot by Kameryn Colstad, as Poynette evened its overall record at 5-5.
“Another down to the wire game,” said Cody Odegaard, head coach of the Pumas. “It was back and forth the whole second half. Their pressure defense is always tough to play against. They're aggressive and run their defense very well.”
Playing with poise, the Pumas left Belleville with a win in their pockets, as Hackbart finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Aiden Klosky and Colstad had 16 points apiece, while Klosky led the way in rebounds with 10. Liam Napralla collected seven boards.
Chase Hansen dished out six assists, as Colstad had five and Klosky had three.
“I thought late in the game we handled our composure and made great decisions with the basketball,” said Odegaard.
Talking about Colstad’s big basket, Odegaard said, “Kamden O'Conner made a great quick pass down low for the bucket. We ended up getting a stop on the last possession. Aiden Klosky had great help-side defense and Gabe Tobin went up high to secure the winning rebound. Brett Hackbart led the team with 4 steals, too.”
Hackbart was in perfect position to make the shot that gave the Pumas a win over rival Lodi on 49-48.
“Crazy finish to our game against Lodi. Brett Hackbart put back an Aiden Klosky shot with less than a second on the clock for us to win by one,” said Odegaard. “The boys battled for a full 36 minutes. There was no let up or quit. We were able to get the ball back for a last second shot and got the putback.”
Odegaard cited “the fight and toughness this team can play with,” as characteristics of this season’s Pumas. He added, “There hasn't been any let up. It's exciting to coach.”
Colstad led the team in scoring with 16 points, as Klosky chipped in with 13 and Hackbart had 10. Klosky also had nine rebounds, as Colstad, and Napralla all gathered up four boards each.
Between them, Klosky and Colstad combined for five assists.
Poynette is 1-0 in Capitol North Conference play.
Lodi
The Blue Devils (4-6 overall, 0-1 in the Capitol North) have, unfortunately, lost four straights, including the loss to rival Poynette.
Since that game, Lodi suffered defeats at the hands of Monroe (68-60) and Wisconsin Heights (56-45).