Boys basketball: Lodi drops a pair

Feb 15, 2023

After defeating Portage 73-56 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Lodi boys' basketball team dropped a pair of Capitol North Conference games to Lakeside Lutheran and Columbus.

Against Lakeside Lutheran, the Blue Devils were led by Brady Puls, who finished with 16 points. Jayce Kolinski had 10 and Gavin Sargeant totaled nine in the 72-51 road loss.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, Columbus raced to a 73-54 victory, as Lodi fell to 6-14 overall and 0-8 in Capitol North Conference play.