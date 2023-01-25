For a moment, it looked like there was an upset brewing.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Lodi boys’ basketball team rallied from a large deficit to take a one-point lead in the second half against Capitol North Conference leading Lake Mills. It didn’t last, as the L-Cats won going away 71-54 on Lodi’s floor.
“We went into halftime down 9, at 28-19,” said Ben Leistico, head coach for the Blue Devils. “We came out with energy and purpose and took the lead 34-33 in the second half. Lake Mills answered with a run to go back up 15, and then we answered with another run to cut it to six several times. Ultimately, Lake Mills just shot the ball too well from 3. You got to give Lake Mills credit. They played with composure and answered our runs with runs of their own.”
Lake Mills led the Capitol North going into the game with a 3-0 league record.
“Brian Meitzner led us in scoring with 24 points, 20 of which came in the second half,” said Leistico. “When Brian has the right mindset, he's one of the top players in our conference. Our guys recognized that Brian was playing well and did a phenomenal job of getting him the ball in great scoring opportunities.”
Others made big conttributions to the Lodi cause.
“Paxton Krugman, six assists, and Jayce Kolinski, four assists, both did an outstanding job in that regard,” added Leistico. “Jayce also led us in rebounding with six, five of which came on the offensive end. We took a step in the right direction with our effort and focus.”
Three days earlier, the Blue Devils ran out of gas in a 69-42 loss to Lakeside Lutheran.
“We played well for almost the whole first half,” said Leistico. “We had the ball down two, 20-22, with under a minute left. Unfortunately, Lakeside closed the half on a 8-0 run in that short time frame to take a 30-20 halftime lead.”
Lodi had issues with a couple areas of the game.
“We once again struggled with turnovers and missed bunnies,” said Leistico. “Josh Klann led us in scoring with eight points. Brian Meitzner and Brady Puhls each pulled down four rebounds.”
Now 5-10 overall, with an 0-4 mark in Capitol North Conference play, the Blue Devils got back on track on Monday, Jan. 23, by pounding Evansville 69-46 at home in a non-conference game. The Blue Devils had lost eight straight games before topping Evansville.
Poynette
The Pumas snapped a three-game losing skid with an 80-76 win over Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 24, as Aiden Klosky led Poynette with 23 points.
Chase Hansen finished with 17 points, while Brett Hackbart had 15 and Kameryn Colstad totaled 14.
Poynette pushed out to a 39-25 halftime lead and survived a second-half comeback by Wisconsin Heights to improve to 7-8 overall. The Pumas are 2-2 in Capitol North Conference play.
In the two previous games, Poynette lost to Lake Mills 75-66 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home and Columbus 70-43 on Friday, Jan. 20, despite some big games from Klosky, who had 22 points against the Cardinals and 24 against the L-Cats.
Klosky also four rebounds and five assists in the Lake Mills loss, as Hackbart finished with 19 points and eight boards and Liam Napralla totaled 11 points and two rebounds. In the Columbus game, Klosky also had fix rebounds, while Gabe Tobin finished with seven points and two blocks.