O'Connor hits the boards
Poynette senior guard Kamden O’Connor grabs a defensive rebound and draws contact from Luther Prep junior guard Ben Fix during a Capitol North boys basketball game in Watertown on Friday. O’Connor made the first of two free throws with six seconds left to wrap up a 57-55 victory for the Pumas.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

The struggles continue for Lodi boys’ basketball.

After falling 56-45 at Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 10, despite 19 points from Brian Meitzner and eight rebounds apiece from Keegan Fleischman and Brady Puls, the Blue Devils also suffered defeats at Columbus and Stoughton.