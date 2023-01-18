The struggles continue for Lodi boys’ basketball.
After falling 56-45 at Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Jan. 10, despite 19 points from Brian Meitzner and eight rebounds apiece from Keegan Fleischman and Brady Puls, the Blue Devils also suffered defeats at Columbus and Stoughton.
Lodi is now 4-9 overall and 0-3 in Capitol North Conference play, having lost their last seven games.
Cold shooting hurt the Blue Devils against Wisconsin Heights.
“We overcame a slow start to close the half down two, 20-22,” said Ben Leistico, head coach for Lodi. “Overall, the boys executed our gameplan, and we were able to get many good looks from the block. However, we struggled to knock them down going 9-for--31 on layups and short shots. We had the lead with about 10 minutes left in the game but we just couldn’t close it out.”
It was a tight game against Columbus on Thursday, Jan. 12, as the two teams were tied 18-18 at the half and Lodi had a 12-point second half lead.
“The boys executed our defensive game plan really, really well,” said Leistico. “We were able to hold them to 47 points for the game. Turnovers continue to plague us as we had 21. Columbus had 10 points off breakaway layups from turnovers, which is hard to overcome. We had the lead 40-28 with 8:57 left in the game. We have to try to figure out a way to close games. We are growing and getting better from each opportunity.”
Leistico added, “Keegan Fleischman played very well for us on both ends of the floor. He led us in scoring with 11.”
Meanwhile, Brian Meitzner had 10 points. Pacing the team in rebounds were Josh Klann and Brian Meitzner with seven each.
Lodi kept fighting back at Stoughton but couldn’t recover from an 11-0 run at the end of the first half. It was 22-22 before the Vikings grabbed a 33-22 halftime lead.
“We cut the lead to four several times halfway into the second half,” said Leistico. “Once again, turnovers down the stretch continue to plague us. Twenty-two turnovers in a game is tough to overcome. Keegan Fleischman was assigned to guard one of the best shooters in the area and did a phenomenal job on him, holding Fernholz to 13 points, which is well below his average of 20 points a game. Brian Meitzner led us in scoring with 13. Brady Puls played very well with eight points and eight rebounds. Gavin Sargeant was extremely active on the floor. He had five points and seven rebounds giving us a spark off the bench.”
Poynette
Brady Benish led four players in double-figures with 18 points and Lake Mills’ boys basketball team beat host 75-66 Poynette to take over sole possession of first place in the Capitol North on Tuesday.
“We had a lot of foul trouble in the first half,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “AJ Bender got three fouls and Matt Stenbroten picked up two. We had to have other guys step up and score for us. This was a good team win with a lot of balance. Everyone excelled in their role tonight.”
The L-Cats (8-6, 3-0 in conference) hit five of their eight 3-pointers in the first half, including a pair by Benish, to lead 36-27 at the break. Ryan Horkan scored 10 of his 15 points after halftime.
AJ Bender added 14 points, Matt Stenbroten scored eight of his 10 in the second period while Ty Schaefer and Liam Carrigan totaled nine apiece.
Aiden Klosky led all scorers with 24 points for the Pumas (6-7, 2-1), who also got 19 points by Brett Hackbart.
Poynette cut Lake Mills’ lead to five points on several occasions around the midway point of the second half but could not get any closer in what was a back-and-forth game.
“Ty Schaefer stepped up and scored for us in the first half,” Hicklin said. “Ryan Horkan did the same in the second half. All game long, Liam Carrigan made tough plays for us getting offensive rebounds and assists. He’s excelled in that role as a senior and a calming presence. He makes big plays when we need them.”
The Pumas were coming off a tight 57-55 win at Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Jan. 12, as Hackbart finished with a team-high 18 points, while Chase Hansen and Kameryn Colstad had 13 points apiece and Liam Napralla chipped in with 11. Hackbart and Napralla each hauled in 10 rebounds, as Poynette outscored Luther Prep 33-22 in the second half.
Playing at home on Saturday, the Pumas were edged by New Glarus 70-65, after leading by a point at the half. Hackbart had a big game, with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Napralla had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Colstad totaled 10 points, three rebounds and a block.
LAKE MILLS 75, POYNETTE 66
Lake Mills 36 39 — 75
Poynette 27 39 — 66
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Horkan 5 3-4 15, Stenbroten 4 2-3 10, Bender 6 2-2 14, Carrigan 2 4-6 9, Schaefer 3 2-2 9, Benish 6 2-4 18. Totals 26 15-21 75.
Poynette -- Hansen 0 1-2 1, Colstad 1 1-3 3, Klosky 10 2-2 24, Tobin 3 0-0 8, Naprollo 5 1-1 11, Hackbart 9 1-3 19. Totals 28 6-11 66.
3-point goals -- LM (Horkan 2, Carrigan 1, Schaefer 1, Benish 4) 8; PO (Klosky 2, Tobin 2) 4.
Total fouls -- LM 15, PO 20.