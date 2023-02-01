A big first half carried the Lodi boys’ basketball to a 69-46 nonconference win over Evansville at home on Monday, Jan. 23, before the Blue Devils were defeated 57-42 on the road by Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Meanwhile, Poynette went 1-2 in the last three games, pounding Waterloo 68-48 on Saturday, Jan. 28, and falling to Lakeside Lutheran 75-53 on Thursday, Jan. 26, and 73-66 to Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31.