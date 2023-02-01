A big first half carried the Lodi boys’ basketball to a 69-46 nonconference win over Evansville at home on Monday, Jan. 23, before the Blue Devils were defeated 57-42 on the road by Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Meanwhile, Poynette went 1-2 in the last three games, pounding Waterloo 68-48 on Saturday, Jan. 28, and falling to Lakeside Lutheran 75-53 on Thursday, Jan. 26, and 73-66 to Cambridge on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Against Waterloo, the Pumas (8-10 overall, 2-3 in Capitol Notth Conference play) pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Pirates 43-30 in the second half. Kameryn Colstad led the way for Poynette with 20 points, while Brett Hackbart had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
It was a different story against Lakeside Lutheran, as the Warriors separated themselves by outscoring the Pumas 43-26 in the second half. Levi Birkholz lit up Poynette for 40 points, while Colstad had a team-high 16 for Poynette, to go with four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Hackbart finished with 11 points, while Liam Napralla totaled five points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
No details were available at press time about the Pumas’ win over Cambridge.
Now 5-11 overall, with an 0-5 mark in Capitol North Conference play, Lodi struggled offensively in the first half of the Blue Devils’ loss to Watertown Luther Prep, scoring only 15 points.
Brian Meitzner had a big game for Lodi, scoring 19 points. Six players scored for the Blue Devils, including Paxton Krugman, who finished with nine.
Lodi raced out to a 35-18 halftime lead, as three Blue Devils scored in double figures.
Meitzner finished with 16 points, as Josh Klann chipped in with 15 and Gavin Sargeant totaled 11.
Lodi shot 22-for-31 from the floor, including 5-for-15 from 3-point range. The Blue Devils only had two turnovers for the game, while forcing Evansville into 20 turnovers.
On Friday, Poynette heads to Lodi for a battle of rivals.