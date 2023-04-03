It was a close call for the Lodi boys’ golf team last year.
The Blue Devils were in good position to win a Capitol Conference championship in 2022, but they couldn’t finish the job.
“We had a good shot at winning the conference last year but didn’t close it out at the conference championship,” said David Zilker, head coach for Lodi for the last 12 years. “It will be a harder road this year.”
After losing two letterwinners to graduation, the Blue Devils bring back three, including two they’ll be counting on for big things in 2023.
“Kogen Baron and Walter Beld as juniors are ready to step up,” said Zilker. “We lost our No. 1 and No. 2 golfers from last year. I believe that the others from last year will step up and help lead the team this season.”
Looking at the race for the Capitol title, Lodi will need to get contributions from the entire lineup to have a shot at the league title. One team has the upper hand going in.
“Cambridge has a good shot again this year,” said Zilker. “They have almost their whole team back.”
Lodi was scheduled to open the season on Monday with a conference mini meet at the Columbus Country Club. That meet has been postponed. Next up on the schedule is a conference mini meet on Tuesday, April 11, at the Monroe Country Club.