A couple of runner-up performances were par for the course for the Lodi boys’ golf team last week.

Competing at the Capitol Conference mini No. 4 at the Edelweiss Chalet Golf Club in New Glarus on Tuesday, April 25, the Blue Devils produced a score of 156. David Zilker, head coach for Lodi, called it “a great team score,” as both Vinny Kopp and Walter Beld both shot par 36.