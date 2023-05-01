A couple of runner-up performances were par for the course for the Lodi boys’ golf team last week.
Competing at the Capitol Conference mini No. 4 at the Edelweiss Chalet Golf Club in New Glarus on Tuesday, April 25, the Blue Devils produced a score of 156. David Zilker, head coach for Lodi, called it “a great team score,” as both Vinny Kopp and Walter Beld both shot par 36.
“Having two golfers on a team shooting a par goes a long way to help the team, but to have two teammates do it is fantastic,” said Zilker.
Brian Meitzner shot a 4-over 40, with a bogey on the final hole.
“Kogen Baron had an adventure on the third hole with hitting a couple of shots out of bounds yet still brought in a 44 to help the team,” said Zilker.
Lodi took second behind Cambridge, who scored a 151.
Evansville Invitational
On Friday, April 28, the Blue Devils placed second in a 15-team meet, with Walter Beld leading the way.
“Walter Beld shot an 83 helped by an eagle on the par-5 second hole,” said Zilker. “Walter took sixth place out of a field of 76 golfers.”
With his 84, Brian Meitzner finished eighth overall, as Baron tied for 10th with an 86. Kopp had an 88, good enough for 15th overall.
“The team is playing well overall, and I do feel that we can play even better,” said Zilker. “We'll continue to work on our course management and try to mitigate some errors that cost the team some strokes.”