Otherwise, the schedule kept the Lodi boys’ golf team hopping recently, as the Blue Devils played four meets in five days.
Here’s how they did:
Capital Conference mini #2
On Thursday, April 20, Lodi battled the weather.
“Lodi had a rough night of golf on the back nine at Lake Mills Golf club,” said David Zilker, head coach for the Blue Devils.
Kogen Baron shot a 42 in very windy. cold conditions, while Brian Meitzner fired a 44, despite a double after returning to the course following a weather delay. As a team, the Blue Devils took sixth, with Walter Beld shooting a 52 and Paul Lins finishing with a 55.
“The conditions were difficult, but everyone was contending with that,” said Zilker. “We were making some unnecessary mistakes. We discussed some course management strategies, and I know we can bounce back.”
Reedsburg Invitational
And they did, as the Blue Devils finished first at the Reedsburg Country Club on Friday, April 21.
“Brian Meitzner takes a different approach and shoots an 81 to take medalist honors in D2,” said Zilker. “Walter Beld shoots a 84 despite several putts not dropping and tapping in multiple pars. Kogen Baron had an excellent front nine and then got on the double bogey train yet still shoots an 86. Paul Lins shot a 90 helping the team close the deal to take first place for a very nice rebound from the day before.”
Milton Scramble
Lodi traveled to Milton on Saturday, April 22, but the meet was cut short.
“This is always a very fun two-man scramble,” said Zilker. “We bring six golfers that form three teams. This year it was very cold, windy and the snow really started to fly to the point of not being able to see your golf balls. After about two to three holes the Milton Snow Scramble was cancelled.”
Capital Conference mini #3 at Lodi
After a day off, Lodi hosted a meet on Monday, April 24, making a stand at home to take first. Shooting 40s, Brian Meitzner and Vinny Kopp paced Lodi, with Kogen Baron and Paul Lins both carding 41s. The Blue Devils turned in a team score of 162. Zilker described it as “a solid team score.”
Zilker added, “Conditions were once again cold and windy. Cambridge shot a team score of 167. This just shows that every putt is of paramount importance to a team's success. I'm very proud of how much the team is trying to improve even with these events stacked up like cordwood.”