The competition has been stiff lately for the Lodi boys’ golf team.
First up was the MACC Fund Invitational on Saturday, where the Blue Devils finished with a 344 to place 14th out of 28 teams. The meet took place at Lac LaBelle Golf Club.
“We did a brat stand fundraiser to donate to this great cause,” said David Zilker, head coach for Lodi. “The golf course was one of, if not the most beautiful courses we've played on.”
Brian Meitzner led the way with an 81, while Kogen Baron carded an 84, Vinny Kopp had an 89 and Walter Beld fired a 90.
“We had a great time and are so happy to work to raise money,” said Zilker.
Back at it on Monday, Lodi competed in the Spartan Invite at Blackhawk Country Club, where Lodi ended up 11th out of 20 teams – 18 were Division 1 schools.
“Blackhawk is a lovely hilly and tight course,” said Zilker. “The conditions were very difficult as it was raining for the first 15 holes, and golf clubs were slipping. I was super proud of them. They were super wet from the rain but never once complained. Great student athletes.”
Baron shot a season-low 79, with Beld carding an 82. Meitzner had an 88, as both Kopp and Paul Lins finished with 96s.
Heading to House on the Rock on Tuesday, Lodi played its sixth conference mini meet of the season, as all nine teams in the league were there.
“Lodi shot incredibly well on a very warm and sunny day with light winds for a change,” said Zilker. “We definitely have the ability to shoot some very nice team scores when all of the guys are playing well at the same time. Looking forward to next Tuesday playing at The Legend of Bergamont for the conference championship. Then we move onto the WIAA tournament series.”
Meitznere and Belt shot two-over 38s on the par-36 front nine, while Baron and Lins fired 40s to help the Blue Devils turn in a score of 156. Lodi took second place behind Cambridge’s 153.
