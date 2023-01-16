Despite a strong effort from the goalie, the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op was blanked 2-0 at Stoughton on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Playing at the Mandt Center, the Norskies couldn’t contain Ian Westerberg, who scored two goals for the Vikings, as Colton Vinson assisted on both tallies for Stoughton.
“This was a competitive game up and down the ice,” said Brent Richter, head coach of the Norskies. “We utilized a little different configuration, and our guys played well. Brayden Kurt, from Lodi, had an outstanding game in the net saving 41 of 43 shots.”
In the game, the Norskies were outshot 41-27. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play. It was the seventh straight defeat for DeForest, now 1-12 overall and 1-7 in Badger East Conference play.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Norskies hosted Beaver Dam. (9-4-1 overall, 7-1 in the Badger East), and the Golden Beavers got two second-period goals from Evan Burchard en route to a 7-0 win at the Ice Pond. Burchardt also had two assists, as Alex Woods, Mason Poznanski and Boston Damon also had goals. Jacob Lont finished with two goals, as Quentin Schroeder collected two assists for Beaver Dam.
“Beaver Dam had a very strong team, and we didn’t match up with them,” said Richter.
DeForest did hold Beaver Dam to 1-for-4 on the power play, as the Golden Beavers outshot the Norskies 47-21.