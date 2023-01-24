Milton avenged an early-season loss to the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op, edging the Norskies 4-3 on Friday, Jan. 20, at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, having allowed a shorthanded goal 3:27 into the contest, the Norskies tied it up on unassisted goals by Sam Bachman and Casey Coopman.
Bachman’s goal came on the power play with under 2 minutes left in the first period. Coopman lit the lamp 1:07 into the second period.
“The Norskies played very well against Milton,” said Brent Richter, head coach of the Norskies. “We were well matched. The scoreboard wasn't in our favor that night, but it could have gone either way with how well the guys played.”
The two teams were even in shots, as both racked up 30 on the night. Goalie Brayden Kurt saved 26 of 30 shots for DeForest.
With the game tied 2-2, Milton’s Beckett Johnson put the Red Hawks up by a goal 2 minutes after Coopman’s tally. In the third period, Milton’s Brant Salle made it a two-goal game at the 2:28 mark, before DeForest’s William Eckstein pulled the Norskies to within a goal 2 minutes later, as Carter Brown assisted.
With the loss, DeForest dropped to 1-=14 overall and 1-9 in Badger East Conference play.
Playing at Hartmeyer Arena in Madison on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a shorthanded Norski squad had a tough time keeping up with Monona Grove in an 11-0 loss.
“Monona Grove is a strong and deep team,” said Richter. “Missing varsity starters Caden Leatherberry, Gabe Larson and Brendan Barrett left us in a difficult spot, and we struggled to keep pace with them during the game.”
The Silver Eagles outshot DeForest 45-12, as Kurt made 29 saves and Tyler Rakow finished with five saves for DeForest, who travels to Beloit Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 21, and returns home on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to host West Salem and face Waunakee at the Ice Pond on Thursday, Jan. 26.