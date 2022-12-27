Boys Hockey Boys hockey: Mosinee cruises past Norski co-op plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 27, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Poynette’s Avery O’Dea (3) gets ready for the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op as the opposition pushes the puck up ice in a game earlier this season. By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It took only eight seconds for Gabe Larson to give the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op a 1-0 lead against Mosinee.From there on out, the Indians took control, to a 12-2 non-conference victory on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Ice Pond.Larson’s goal was unassisted. Dean Rupert scored a power-play goal in the second period for the Norskies’ other goal, as Casey Coopman and Avery O’Dea assisted.Jaeger Dhein had a hat trick to lead Mosinee, while Grant Kuklinski and Caden Schmirler collected two goals apiece for the Indians, who are 4-5 overall on the season.Brayden Kurt made 19 saves in net for the Norskies, as Mosinee outshot DeForest 48-20.DeForest fell to 1-8 with the loss. The Norskies take part in a tournament in Stoughton Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 29-31. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Wrestling: Lodi loses out on Fond du Lac Invite title by one point; Pumas fifth at Mt. Horeb Girls basketball: Pumas pull away late against Lodi Windsor man sentenced to five years in prison for fatal Rio crash Columbia County Planning and Zoning shoots down anti-solar resolution citing legal concerns Poynette grad creating life-changing outdoors experiences for LGBTQ youth Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin