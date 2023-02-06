The struggles continue for the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op.
Now 1-20 overall, the Norskies scored a total of two goals in three losses last week, as they fell to Stoughton 4-1, Sauk Prairie 11-0 and Baraboo/Portage 5-1.
Most recently, after a scoreless first period, Baraboo/Portage (4-18 overall, 0-9 in the Badger West Conference) took a 1-0 lead nine seconds into the second period on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Baraboo, before DeForest’s Sam Bachman tied it up at 1-1 six minutes later.
But, Landon Olson lit the lamp twice for Baraboo/Portage afterward, and Dylann Carpenter and Daniel Yesipovich scored in the third period to help Baraboo/Portage pull away.
Gabriel Larson and Dean Rupert had assists on Bachman’s goal, while Miles Kuluvar made 34 saves in net for the Norskies.
At Sauk Prairie (17-4-2 overall) on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Norskies allowed six goals in the third period, as Luke Mast had four goals and three assists for the Eagles. Colin Harrington had two goals and two assists and Landon Froese finished with a goal and three assists.
No details were available from the Stoughton game.
Only two more games remain in the regular season for the co-op, as the Norskies were slated to host Stevens Point Pacelli on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Ashland on Friday, Feb. 10, in the finale.