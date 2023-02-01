It was another rough week for the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op, as the Norskies fell to 1-17 overall on the season.
At 1-10 in Badger East Conference play, the Norskies lost to rival Waunakee at the Ice Pond 10-1, while also falling to West Salem 6-3 in a non-conference affair on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and 8-0 to Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells on Monday, Jan. 30.
After getting outshot 13-5 in the first period against West Salem, DeForest played the Panthers even in the second period, as both teams fired 14 shots on goal. West Salem took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but DeForest tied it up 1:18 into the second period on a goal by Gabriel Larson, with Sam Bachman and William Eckstein assisting.
West Salem found the back of the net three straight times, as Tyler Meyer tallied twice, to go up 4-1, before Larson struck again with about a minute and a half left in the second period. Dean Rupert got the helper.
Meyer got his hat trick 27 seconds into the third period. Theodore Leoffelholz capped the scoring for DeForest with a goal at the 15:28 mark. Carter Brown assisted.
Miles Kuluvar saved 28 of 34 shots for DeForest.
Against Waunakee, DeForest gave up two goals apiece to David Emerich, Tate Schmidt and Nadler Noah in the loss. Carson Rufener’s goal at the 11:01 mark of the third period was the Norskies’ lone goal. Kuluvar made 58 saves.
Heading to Reedsburg, the Norskies were blanked by the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells co-op, as they were outshot 40-16. Kuluvar came up with 32 saves.
Slated to play Stoughton on Tuesday, Jan. 31, DeForest will travel to Sauk Prairie on Thursday, Feb. 2, and Baraboo/Portage on Saturday, Feb. 4, before returning home to host Stevens Point Pacelli on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and finishing up the regular season at home on Friday, Feb. 10, against Ashland.