Productive goose hunt

Seth Steinhauer and his Chesapeakes, Arrow and Flower after a productive goose hunt.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

This December I was drove on the interstate near DeForest in mid-December, headed to my good friend Dick Emerson's funeral. I had just wrote about Dick the week before as Dick and Molly Emerson are the couple that helped me become a writer, when I kept noticing literally hundreds of Canadian geese flying all over.