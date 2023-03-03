Senior forward Alana Gilles and sophomore guard Lauryn Milne, both graduates of Lodi High School, were named to the 2022-23 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Collegiate Conference Honorable Mention Team for women’s basketball.
Gilles and Milne both play for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
According to UW-La Crosse, Gilles played in 26 games, with 16 starts. She finished second for the Eagles in scoring (9.2) and rebounding (4.8) while leading the team in field goal shooting at 59.0% (98-of-166). She scored in double figures in 10 games, including five of the last six. Gilles tied her career-high with 18 points versus the University of Redlands (Calif.) on December 29. She had 16 points versus Carroll University (Wis.) on November 19, UW-Platteville on February 1 and at UW-River Falls on February 15. Gilles also tied her career-high with 10 rebounds versus Carleton College (Minn.) on December 13, recording a double-double with 10 points.
UW-La Crosse notes that Gilles leads the WIAC in field goal shooting (59.0%) while ranking 16th in rebounding (4.8) and 19th in scoring (9.2). Her 59.0% field goal shooting ranks second in single-season school history. Gilles had a season-high four steals at UW-River Falls. She had at least six rebounds in 10 different games. Gilles was named to the 2020-21 All-WIAC Sportsmanship Team. She is shooting 52.6% (201-of-382) from the field in her career, which ranks third in UWL history.
Meanwhile, Milne played in all 26 games in 2022-23, starting 25, according to UW-La Crosse. She led UWL in steals (1.2) while ranking third in blocks (0.5) and tied for third in scoring (9.1). Milne finished with at least two steals in 10 games with a career-high four against Carroll (Wis.) on Nov.19. She had a career-high 18 points versus Redlands (Calif.) on Dec. 29 and UW-River Falls on Jan. 18. Scoring in double figures in 11 contests, Milne had 16 points at UW-Stout on Feb. 8. She had a season-high three blocks versus Lawrence University (Wis.) on Nov. 12.
Milne was named to the St. Norbert College (Wis.) Tip-Off Tournament Team on Nov. 11-12 after averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in two games. She also earned a spot on the UWL Gundersen Hotel & Suites Thanksgiving Classic All-Tournament Team on November 25-26, averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in two contests.
She ranks 11th in the WIAC in blocks (0.5), 12th in steals (1.2) and 13th in field goal shooting (42.2%, 94-of-223), according to UW-La Crosse.
UWL finished 19-7 overall and 8-6 in the WIAC under seventh-year head coach Karen Middleton. The Eagles recorded their most overall wins since finishing 19-8 in 2019-20. UWL qualified for the WIAC Tournament for the seventh straight season under Middleton, advancing to the semifinals on five different occasions.